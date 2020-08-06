Perspectives on oncology-specific language during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: A practical communication guide designed for oncologists to assuage the fear, anger and anxiety among patients with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic is proposed in this qualitative study.

Authors: Reshma Jagsi, M.D., D.Phil., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.2980)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.