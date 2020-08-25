News Release 

Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children without COVID-19 symptoms

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: The rate of positive test results for SARS-CoV-2 in children without symptoms who were treated in U.S. hospitals for other conditions was examined in this study.

Authors: Dylan K. Chan, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.4095)

