Pediatric outpatient visits for notifiable infectious diseases in Beijing Hospital during COVID-19

What The Study Did: Strict public health measures were implemented in China in response to COVID-19 but little is known about whether other types of hospital visits were affected, especially those for other infectious diseases. Researchers explored changes in pediatric outpatient visits for notifiable infectious diseases acquired through droplet transmission, contact transmission or both during Beijing's COVID-19 outbreak.

Authors: Yingmin Ma, M.D., of Beijing Chao-Yang Hospital, Capital Medical University in Beijing, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.19224)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

