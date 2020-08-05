Practice patterns, responsiveness to common ocular complaints among ophthalmology centers during COVID-19

What The Study Says: Practice patterns for common ocular complaints during the initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic are reported in this observational study among comprehensive U.S. ophthalmology practices.

Authors: Ajay E. Kuriyan, M.D., of Mid Atlantic Retina, Wills Eye Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.3237)

