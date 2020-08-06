Racial disparities in high-cost cancer treatment for children

What The Study Did: This observational study looked at whether race and socioeconomic factors were associated with children enrolled in national clinical trials receiving high-cost proton radiotherapy for treatment of cancer.

Authors: Daphne A. Haas-Kogan, M.D., of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.2259)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.