Recommendations to improve consensus of determining brain death, death by neurologic criteria

What The Study Did: International professional societies developed recommendations for minimum clinical standards to determine brain death/death by neurologic criteria in adults and children to improve the consistency of these criteria within and among countries.

Authors: Gene Sung, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.11586)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

