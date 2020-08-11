SARS-CoV-2 infection among health care workers in hospital

What The Study Did: This study sought to establish the rate of COVID-19 among health care workers through widespread screening for SARS-CoV-2 exposure in a large community hospital.

Authors: Allen Jeremias, M.D., M.Sc., of St Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.4214)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.