Survival on heart transplant waiting list

What The Study Did: Survival of patients on the heart transplant waiting list was examined in this observational study.

Authors: Elizabeth L. Godfrey, B.S., of the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.2795)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.