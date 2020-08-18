USPSTF recommendation on behavioral counseling to prevent sexually transmitted infections

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends behavioral counseling to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) for all sexually active adolescents and for adults at increased risk. Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise across the United States, with approximately 20 million new cases each year. If untreated, STIs can lead to serious health complications including infertility, AIDS and cancer. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this statement is consistent with its 2014 recommendation but differs by offering a broader range of effective counseling approaches.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.13095)

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Note : More information about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, its process, and its recommendations can be found on the newsroom page of its website.

###

To contact the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, email the Media Coordinator at Newsroom@USPSTF.net or call 202-572-2044. The full report and related articles are linked to this news release.