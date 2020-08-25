Cyberintimacy: Technology-mediated romance in the digital age

New Rochelle, NY, August 25, 2020--Digital technology has had a transformative effect on our romantic lives. This scoping review reports on measurable outcomes for the three stages of the romantic relationship lifecycle - initiation, maintenance, and dissolution -- as described in the peer-reviewed journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking. Click here to read the article now.

"As our knowledge of human-computer interactions mature, future research could explore the potential of behavior-change interventions specifically designed to enhance cyberintimacy," state coauthors Ian Kwok and Annie Wescott, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University.

"Providing new opportunities for microinteractions, such as texting, and new challenges, such as privacy issues, digital media has altered real world romantic relationships. This review helps to identify emergent themes in this important area of research," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

###

About the Journal

Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly online with Open Access options and in print that explores the psychological and social issues surrounding the Internet and interactive technologies. Complete tables of contents and a sample issue may be viewed on the Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research. A complete list of the firm's 90 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.