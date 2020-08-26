Racial segregation drives disparities in COVID-19 and HIV diagnoses

New Rochelle, NY, August 26, 2020--Across the U.S., COVID-19 and HIV diagnoses are lowest in primarily white counties. They follow the same pattern, with diagnoses decreasing as the population of white residents in these counties increases, according to a Commentary in AIDS Patient Care and STDs, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the article.

"This commentary documents differing HIV and COVID-19 outcomes and service delivery by race/ethnicity and the crucial role of racial segregation," state Gregorio Millett and coauthors from Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR). "There are multiple factors that contribute to greater COVID-19 burden in communities of color, but all stem from systemic racism.

###

About the Journal

AIDS Patient Care and STDs (https://home.liebertpub.com/publications/aids-patient-care-and-stds/1) is the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to diagnostics and therapeutics for providing optimal care for HIV/AIDS patients. Published monthly online with open access options and in print and online, the Journal spans the full spectrum of adult and pediatric HIV disease, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and education, enabling clinicians to keep pace with the latest developments in this evolving field. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the AIDS Patient Care and STDs website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research. A complete list of the firm's 90 journals and books is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.