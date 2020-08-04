Study validates Rapid Arterial Occlusion Evaluation (RACE) scale for stroke triage

FAIRFAX, Va. -- A new study presented today at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 17th Annual Meeting serves as the first prospective validation of the Rapid Arterial Occlusion Evaluation (RACE) scale in accurately identifying a severe clot stroke called a Large Vessel Occlusion (LVO) by U.S.-based EMS personnel in a pre-hospital setting.

The study, Prospective, Multi-centered, EMS-administered, Pre-hospital Validation Study of the Rapid Arterial Occlusion Evaluation (RACE) Scale for Detecting Large Vessel Occlusion Stroke in the United States Compared to the Original RACE Validation Study from Spain: A Subanalysis of the PREDICT Study, evaluated 232 adult patients suspected of having a stroke by U.S.-based EMS who were transported to a participating comprehensive stroke center. All patients had the RACE scale administered prospectively and their results recorded in a secure web-based database.

The RACE scale was previously validated by EMS in Spain for accurately identifying this type of life-threatening condition and has been widely adopted in the United States. The health care infrastructure and EMS systems differ significantly between the two countries; the validity of the results from the Spanish study when applied to U.S. systems was untested prior to this study.

"Standardizing triage protocols is critical for improving stroke systems of care and improving outcomes for patients," said Dr. Robert F. James, senior author of the study and Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Neurosurgery, Indiana University School of Medicine. "The findings of this study advance the validity of the RACE scale, which will help EMS determine stroke severity in the field and ensure that patients receive proper care as soon as possible."

