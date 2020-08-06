GSA's journals publish nine new articles on COVID-19 and Aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19, and all are free to access. The following were published between July 7 and August 1; all are free to access:

It's not just mortality: A call for comprehensive policy responses for COVID-19 among older people from Chile: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences and Social Sciences by Pablo Villalobos Dintrans, DrPH, Jorge Browne, MD, MSc, and Ignacio Madero-Cabib, PhD

Acute kidney injury is associated with in-hospital mortality in older patients with COVID-19: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Qi Yan, MD, Peiyuan Zuo, MD, Ling Cheng, MD, Yuanyuan Li, MD, Kaixin Song, MMSc, Yuting Chen, MMSc, Yue Dai, MMSc, Yi Yang, MMSc, Lun Zhou, MD, Weiwei Yu, MD, Yongsheng Li, MD, Min Xie, MD, Cuntai Zhang, MD, and Hongyu Gao, MD

The ups and downs of daily life during COVID-19: Age differences in affect, stress, and positive events: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences and Social Sciences by Patrick Klaiber, MSc, Jin H Wen, BA, Anita DeLongis, PhD, and Nancy L Sin, PhD

A Double Burden of Exclusion? Digital and Social Exclusion of Older Adults in Times of COVID-19: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences and Social Sciences by Alexander Seifert, Shelia R. Cotten, and Bo Xie

Preexisting Comorbidities Predicting Severe COVID-19 in Older Adults in the U.K. Biobank Community Cohort: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Janice L Atkins, PhD, Jane A H Masoli, MBChB, Joao Delgado, PhD, Luke C Pilling, PhD, Chia-Ling Kuo, PhD, George A Kuchel, MD, and David Melzer, MBBCh, PhD

More Vulnerable? The Life Story Approach Highlights Older People's Potential for Strength During the Pandemic: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences and Social Sciences by Majse Lind, PhD, Susan Bluck, PhD, and Dan P. McAdams, PhD

Thrust into the Spotlight: COVID-19 Focuses Media Attention on Nursing Homes: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences and Social Sciences by Edward Alan Miller, PhD, MPA, Elizabeth Simpson, MPH, Pamela Nadash, PhD, BPhil, Michael Gusmano, PhD, MA

From "Coffin Dodger" to "Boomer Remover:" Outbreaks of Ageism in Three Countries with Divergent Approaches to Coronavirus Control: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences and Social Sciences by Bronwen Lichtenstein, PhD

Effectiveness of an on-site medicalization program for nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by M. Bernabeu-Wittel, MD, PhD, J. E. Ternero-Vega, M. D. Nieto-Martín, MD, PhD, L. Moreno-Gaviño, MD, PhD, C. Conde-Guzmán, MD, PhD, J. Delgado-Cuesta, MD, PhD, M. Rincón-Gómez, MD, PhD, P. Díaz-Jiménez, MD, L. Giménez-Miranda, MD, J. M. Lomas-Cabezas, MD, PhD, M. M. Muñoz-García, MD, S. Calzón-Fernández, MD, PhD, M. Ollero-Baturone, MD, PhD

