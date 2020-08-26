GSA's journals publish three new articles on COVID-19 and Aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19, and all are free to access. The following were published between July 24 and August 25; all are free to access:

Modern Senicide in the Face of a Pandemic: An Examination of Public Discourse and Sentiment about Older Adults and COVID-19 Using Machine Learning: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Xiaoling Xiang, PhD, MSW, Xuan Lu, PhD, Alex Halavanau, PhD, Jia Xue, PhD, Yihang Sun, MSW, Patrick Ho Lam Lai, MSW, and Zhenke Wu, PhD

Calculated Ageism: Generational Sacrifice as a Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Anne E. Barrett, PhD, Cherish Michael, MS, and Irene Padavic, PhD

Prisons and COVID-19: A Desperate Call for Gerontological Expertise in Correctional Healthcare: Brief report in The Gerontologist by Stephanie Grace Prost, PhD, Meghan A. Novisky, PhD, Leah Rorvig, MD, Nick Zaller, PhD, and Brie Williams, MD

###

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) is the nation's oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to research, education, and practice in the field of aging. The principal mission of the Society -- and its 5,500+ members -- is to advance the study of aging and disseminate information among scientists, decision makers, and the general public. GSA's structure also includes a policy institute, the National Academy on an Aging Society.