ENT physicians and researchers showcase studies at Otolaryngology's Virtual Annual Meeting

ALEXANDRIA, VA-- During the AAO-HNSF 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & OTO Experience, which runs from September 13 through October 25, the most current research in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery will be introduced during the Scientific Oral Presentations. Scientific Oral Presentations are a series of three- to six-minute presentations focusing on current evidence-based research, surgical procedures, and approaches in clinical sciences and their application to patient care.

The 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting includes hundreds of research presentations. The Program Committee, comprised of physician members, selected 14 studies to highlight in recognition of outstanding scientific merit and innovation. These studies have earned the recognition of "Best of Orals." The following selected studies earned this designation and are included in the library of Scientific Oral Presentations, which are available to all attendees at their convenience via on-demand in the Virtual Annual Meeting platform:

A Quantitative Comparison of Smartphone-Based Endoscopy and Traditional Tower Endoscopy

Matthew Maksimoski, MD (Presenter); Sarah Maurrasse, MD; Taher Valika, MD

Adaptable Essential Oil Olfactory Test: Comparison of Affordable Rapid Olfaction Measurement Array to Sniffin' Sticks

Jennifer Li, MD (Presenter); Gracie Palmer; Kevin J. Sykes, PhD, MPH; Mark Villwock, MS; Alexander G. Chiu, MD; Jennifer A. Villwock, MD

Adverse Events in Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation: Analysis of the FDA Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience

Nikhil Bellamkonda (Presenter); Abie Mendelsohn, MD; Travis L. Shiba, MD

Clinical Validation of an Automated Deep-Learning-Based Algorithm for Quantitative Sinus Computed Tomography Analysis

Conner J. Massey, MD (Presenter); Daniel Beswick, MD; Vijay R. Ramakrishnan, MD; Stephen Humphries, PhD

Complications With the Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulator: An Analysis of Nationally Reported Adverse Events

Elisa Berson (Presenter); Harold G. Moore; Rema Shah; Yan H. Lee, MD

Effect of Ciprofloxacin + Dexamethasone on Subglottic Fibroblast Proliferation and Function

Nicklas Cary Orobello, MD (Presenter); Beverly R. Wuertz; Luke A. Jakubowski, MD; Motassem Nashawaty; Frank G. Ondrey, MD, PhD

Longitudinal Follow-up for Patients With Chronic Neurogenic Cough Treated With Superior Laryngeal Nerve Block

Vaninder Dhillon, MD (Presenter)

Oral Dexamethasone Following Pediatric Adenotonsillectomy: A Randomized Controlled Trial

Ariana Ghom Greenwell (Presenter); Amal Isaiah, MD, PhD; Judy Oakley, MSN, MPH; Kevin D. Pereira, MD, MS(ORL)

Peritonsillar Abscess Size as a Predictor of Medical Therapy Success

Matthew Urban, MD (Presenter); Cameron Heyd; Thomas Nielsen, MD

Predictors of Otolaryngology Physician Well-being and Burnout

David P. Larson, MD (Presenter); Matthew L. Carlson, MD; Erin K. O'Brien, MD; Christine Lohse, MS; Garret W. Choby, MD

Quality Improvement Initiative to Improve Communication for Acutely Aphonic Patients

Catherine T. Haring, MD (Presenter); Kaitlin Vance; Marie Anna Leginza; Janice Farlow, MD; Robert J. Morrison, MD; Keith A. Casper, MD

Radiographic and Histological Characteristics of Decellularized Trachea in a Mouse Model of Tracheal Replacement

Lumei Liu (Presenter); Sayali Dharmadhikari, MS

Trends in Medicare Reimbursement for Otolaryngology Procedures: 2000-2020

Dominik Greda, MD (Presenter); Feras Ackall, MD; Milap Raikundalia, MD; David Kaylie, MD

Transoral Laser Microsurgery for pTispT2 Glottic Cancer: Long-term Survival Outcomes in 1188 Patients

Alberto Paderno (Presenter); Francesca Del Bon; Giorgio Peretti, MD; Piero Nicolai, MD; Alberto Deganello; Cesare Piazza, MD

###

Abstracts of research to be presented in the Scientific Oral Presentations and Scientific Posters formats are now available online at https:/ / journals. sagepub. com/ toc/ otoj/ 163/ 1_suppl . For more information about the Virtual Annual meeting and the education and scientific program, go to https:/ / www. entannualmeeting. org/ .

The AAO-HNSF offers press registration and interview facilitation for credentialed members of the news media. Additional information can be found online at http://www. entnet. org/ content/ press-information . Abstracts are available in advance of the meeting, but in-depth content and quotes collected from author interviews are embargoed until the date and time of presentation at the Virtual Annual Meeting & OTO Experience. Interested news media may request author interviews for the Scientific Oral Presentations or any other education session on the Virtual Annual Meeting program schedule by contacting newsroom@entnet.org.

About the AAO-HNS/F

The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) represents approximately 12,000 specialists worldwide who treat the ear, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. The AAO-HNS Foundation works to advance the art, science, and ethical practice of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery through education, research, and lifelong learning.