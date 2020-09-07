International registries show PCI rates increased in Japan, US

Japan and the U.S. have seen an increase in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, which is driven primarily by a rise in elective PCIs in Japan compared to non-elective in the U.S., according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Since adoption of large-scale PCI trial results vary internationally, the study sought to analyze large national registries in both countries to illuminate international variation in PCI practice as a foundation for further quality improvement.

In a study looking at NCDR CathPCI Registry data in the U.S. and J-PCI registry data in Japan, researchers from the Japanese Association of Cardiovascular Intervention and Therapeutics in Tokyo and several U.S.-based hospitals, compared temporal trends in procedural volume, patient characteristics, pre-procedural testing, procedural characteristics and quality metrics in the U.S. and Japan between 2013 and 2017.

Researchers found that PCI volume increased by 15.8% in the U.S.--from 550,872 in 2013 to 637,650 in 2017--primarily due to an increase in non-elective PCIs. In Japan, PCIs increased by 36%--from 181,750 in 2013 to 247,274 in 2017--primarily due to an increase in elective PCIs. Elective PCI rates were more than two-fold greater in Japan (72.7%) than in the U.S. (33.8%).

Data also showed the ratio of non-elective vs. elective PCI and the performance of non-invasive stress testing in stable disease was lower in Japan than in the U.S. Computed tomography angiography was more commonly used in Japan.

###

For an embargoed copy of the study, please contact Nicole Napoli, nnapoli@acc.org.

To further recognize the vast amount of scientific research coming out of Asia, with a special emphasis on Japan, China and South Korea, JACC recently announced the 2021 launch of JACC: Asia, which will publish original manuscripts focused on Asian populations and by Asian authors. Learn more here.

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

The Journal of the American College of Cardiology ranks among the top cardiovascular journals in the world for its scientific impact. JACC is the flagship for a family of journals--JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions, JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging, JACC: Heart Failure, JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology, JACC: Basic to Translational Science, JACC: Case Reports and JACC: CardioOncology--that prides themselves in publishing the top peer-reviewed research on all aspects of cardiovascular disease. Learn more at JACC.org.