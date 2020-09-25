COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

More data needed before the National Institutes of Health COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel can recommend for or against convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19

In the United States, the efficacy and safety of convalescent plasma for treating COVID-19 is currently being tested in randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials. Based on earlier evidence, the treatment was granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which facilitates the availability and unapproved uses of medical products during a public health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the National Institutes of Health COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel provide their views regarding the use of convalescent plasma for treating COVID-19 and explain why the currently available data are insufficient for them to recommend for or against the treatment at this time. Their analysis is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-6448 .

