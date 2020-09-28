Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B publishes special issue on 'Research on Emerging COVID-19 (Target, Mechanism, and Therapeutics)' edited by Hai-Bin Luo, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China; Shilin Chen, Institute of Chinese Materia Medica, Beijing, China and Peiqing Liu, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China.
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome, hypercoagulability, hypertension, and multiorgan dysfunction. In recent months, due to its high infectivity and pathogenicity, SARS-CoV-2 has gradually spread to more than 200 countries and regions, resulting in more than 500,000 deaths globally. There is an urgent need for effective prevention and treatment (drugs and vaccines) against this highly pathogenic coronavirus. This special issue includes original five research articles, three review articles, and two letters to the editor covering topics around the identification of readily available drugs or natural products as a rapid way to provide clinical treatment in COVID-19 therapy.
Featured papers in this issue are:
Potential therapeutic effects of dipyridamole in the severely ill patients with COVID-19 by authors Xiaoyan Liu, Zhe Li, Shuai Liu, Jing Sun and Hai-Bin Luo (https:/
Crystal structure of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein RNA binding domain reveals potential unique drug targeting sites by authors Sisi Kang, Mei Yang, Zhongsi Hong, Liping Zhang and Shoudeng Chen (https:/
D3Targets-2019-nCoV: a webserver for predicting drug targets and for multi-target and multi-site based virtual screening against COVID-19 by authors Yulong Shi, Xinben Zhang, Kaijie Mu, Cheng Peng and Weiliang Zhu (https:/
Other articles published in the issue include:
Review articles
Combating COVID-19 with integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine in China
Liqiang Ni, Lili Chen, Xia Huang, Chouping Han, Hongzhuan Chen
https:/
Bioactive natural compounds against human coronaviruses: a review and perspective
Yanfang Xian, Juan Zhang, Zhaoxiang Bian, Hua Zhou, Hongxi Xu
https:/
Highly pathogenic coronaviruses: thrusting vaccine development in the spotlight
Chunting He, Ming Qin, Xun Sun
https:/
Original articles
Analysis on herbal medicines utilized for treatment of COVID-19
Lu Luo, Jingwen Jiang, Cheng Wang, Martin Fitzgerald, Shilin Chen
https:/
Dose selection of chloroquine phosphate for treatment of COVID-19 based on a physiologically based pharmacokinetic model
Cheng Cui, Miao Zhang, Xueting Yao, Siqi Tu, Dongyang Liu
https:/
Letters to the Editor
Comment on GLP-1-based drugs and COVID-19 treatment
Tianru Jin, Mingyao Liu
https:/
Anti-RAS drugs and SARS-CoV-2 infection
Jingwei Bian, Rongsheng Zhao, Suodi Zhai, Zijian Li
https:/
Keywords: SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19; Prevention; Treatment
The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association.
Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is a bimonthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.
