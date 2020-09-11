Assessment of mental health of Chinese primary school students before, after school closing, opening during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Psychological symptoms, nonsuicidal self-injury and suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts among children and adolescents were investigated in this observational study before the COVID-19 outbreak started (early November 2019) and two weeks after school reopening (mid-May 2020) in an area of China with low risk of COVID-19.

Authors: Ying Sun, M.D., of Anhui Medical University in the Anhui province of China, is the corresponding author.

