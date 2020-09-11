Assessment of mental health of Chinese primary school students before, after school closing, opening during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Psychological symptoms, nonsuicidal self-injury and suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts among children and adolescents were investigated in this observational study before the COVID-19 outbreak started (early November 2019) and two weeks after school reopening (mid-May 2020) in an area of China with low risk of COVID-19.
Authors: Ying Sun, M.D., of Anhui Medical University in the Anhui province of China, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.21482)
Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###
Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.
About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.