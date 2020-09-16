Breast cancer surgery type, quality of life among younger women

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated differences in quality of life and other outcomes (including physical functioning, body image, sexual health, anxiety and depressive symptoms) by type of breast cancer surgery (such as mastectomy or breast conserving surgery) in women 40 and younger.

Authors: Shoshana M. Rosenberg, Sc.D., M.P.H., of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.3325)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.