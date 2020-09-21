COVID-19 and human trafficking

What The Viewpoint Says: The amplified impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable populations has important implications for individuals at risk of or exploited in human trafficking.

Authors: Jonathan Todres, J.D., of the Georgia State University College of Law in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.3595)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamapediatrics/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamapediatrics. 2020. 3610?guestAccessKey= d01cc202-9346-4dd3-99eb-43de3bf2e314&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 092120

###