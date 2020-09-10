News Release 

COVID-19, disparities, opportunities for equity in otolaryngology

What The Article Says: This Viewpoint discusses the disproportionate burdens related to COVID-19 experienced by minority populations as well as strategies to limit disparities in health care, access and outcomes.

Authors: Regan W. Bergmark, M.D., of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.2874)

