COVID-19, disparities, opportunities for equity in otolaryngology

What The Article Says: This Viewpoint discusses the disproportionate burdens related to COVID-19 experienced by minority populations as well as strategies to limit disparities in health care, access and outcomes.

Authors: Regan W. Bergmark, M.D., of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.2874)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaotolaryngology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaoto. 2020. 2874?guestAccessKey= 43fc91ff-d7b3-42d0-a805-4e83c8590c02&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 091020

###