Comparing effectiveness of smartphone apps for quitting smoking

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial compared the effectiveness of two smartphone apps that use different approaches to help smokers quit.
Authors: Jonathan B. Bricker, Ph.D., of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.4055)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###