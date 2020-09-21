News Release 

Comparing effectiveness of smartphone apps for quitting smoking

JAMA Internal Medicine

Research News

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial compared the effectiveness of two smartphone apps that use different approaches to help smokers quit.

Authors: Jonathan B. Bricker, Ph.D., of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.4055)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.4055?guestAccessKey=e22cea7f-83e6-4f0f-8e34-f4109bea0b61&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=092120

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.