Comparing effectiveness of smartphone apps for quitting smoking

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial compared the effectiveness of two smartphone apps that use different approaches to help smokers quit.

Authors: Jonathan B. Bricker, Ph.D., of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.4055)

