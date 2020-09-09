Changes in blood pressure control over 2 decades among US adults with high blood pressure

What The Study Did: National survey data were used to examine how blood pressure control changed overall among U.S. adults with high blood pressure between 1999-2000 and 2017-2018 and by age, race, insurance type and access to health care.

Authors: Paul Muntner, Ph.D., of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.14545)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and related articles are linked to this news release. A live stream is planned for 12:30 P.M. Thursday, September 10, at this link: http://ja. ma/ covidtrends