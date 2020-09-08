Changes in e-cigarette use among US adults

What The Study Did: Survey data were used to assess changes in the use of electronic cigarettes among U.S. adults from 2016 to 2018.
Authors: Michael J. Blaha, M.D., M.P.H., of the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2817)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/