Community outbreak investigation of SARS-CoV-2 transmission among bus riders in Eastern China

What The Study Did: This observational study examined the potential for airborne spread of COVID-19 through investigation of an outbreak among bus riders in Eastern China.

Authors: Feng Ling, M.D., of the Zhejiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Hangzhou, China, and Guozhang Xu, M.D. of the Ningbo Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Ningbo, China, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.5225)

