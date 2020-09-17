Comparing proportions of female, male corresponding authors in preprint research repositories before, during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Researchers examined changes in the proportion of female corresponding authors in bioRxiv (biorxiv.org) and medRxiv (medrxiv.org), which are online archive and distribution services for unpublished preprint research in the life and health sciences, respectively, before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Mackenzie R. Wehner, M.D, MPhil., of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.20335)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

