Day after COVID-19: Time to rethink oncology clinical research

What The Article Says: This Viewpoint discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic may reshape clinical practice and clinical research as new technologies are incorporated and old practices are revisited and revamped.

Authors: Lillian L. Siu, M.D., of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, Canada, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.4240)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaoncology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaoncol. 2020. 4240?guestAccessKey= 21139ed1-d8e9-4652-a60b-c78a790e0afe&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 090320

###