Data collection, sharing practices of apps played by young children

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated data collection and sharing practices of mobile apps played by preschool-age children and the associated sociodemographic characteristics of the children.
Authors: Jenny S. Radesky, M.D., of the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.3345)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###
Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/