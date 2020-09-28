Disparities in migraine by sexual orientation

What The Study Did: Survey data were used to examine the association between sexual orientation (exclusively heterosexual, mostly heterosexual, lesbian, gay or bisexual) and migraine.

Authors: Jason M. Nagata, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.3406)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaneurology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaneurol. 2020. 3406?guestAccessKey= 8e9c8b57-e565-46f1-88b9-ef241782d306&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 092820

###