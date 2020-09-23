News Release 

Examining associations between marijuana use during pregnancy, childhood outcomes

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated whether cannabis use during pregnancy was associated with various childhood outcomes, including cognition, social problems and brain structure.

Authors: Sarah E. Paul, B.A., and Ryan Bogdan, Ph.D., of Washington University in St. Louis, are the corresponding authors.

