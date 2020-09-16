News Release 

Eyeglasses and COVID-19

What The Study Did: Researchers in this observational study examined the association between wearing eyeglasses daily and susceptibility to COVID-19.

Authors: Yiping Wei, M.D., Ph.D., and Jianjun Xu, M.D., Ph.D., of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, China, are the corresponding authors.

