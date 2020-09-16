Eyeglasses and COVID-19

What The Study Did: Researchers in this observational study examined the association between wearing eyeglasses daily and susceptibility to COVID-19.

Authors: Yiping Wei, M.D., Ph.D., and Jianjun Xu, M.D., Ph.D., of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, China, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.3906)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.