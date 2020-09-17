Examining association of coffee consumption, survival in patients with colorectal cancer

What The Study Did: Researchers in this observational study investigated the association between the number of cups of coffee consumed per day and survival in patients with advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer.
Authors: Christopher Mackintosh, M.L.A., a medical student at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.3938)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###