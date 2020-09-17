News Release 

Examining association of coffee consumption, survival in patients with colorectal cancer

What The Study Did: Researchers in this observational study investigated the association between the number of cups of coffee consumed per day and survival in patients with advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer.

Authors: Christopher Mackintosh, M.L.A., a medical student at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota, is the corresponding author.

