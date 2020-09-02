Effect of dexamethasone on days alive, ventilator-free in patients with COVID-19, acute respiratory distress syndrome

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial in Brazil of 299 patients with COVID-19 and moderate or severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) examined if intravenous dexamethasone plus standard care compared with standard care alone would increase the number of days patients were alive and free from mechanical ventilation.

Authors: Luciano C. P. Azevedo, M.D., Ph.D., of Hospital Sirio-Libanes in São Paulo, Brazil, is the corresponding author.

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release. This study is being published to coincide with the release of guidelines from the World Health Organization regarding use of corticosteroids for treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.