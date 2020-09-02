Effect of hydrocortisone on death, respiratory support among critically ill COVID-19 patients

What The Study Did: The purpose of this randomized clinical trial in France was to evaluate the effect of low-dose hydrocortisone for the treatment of ICU patients with COVID-19-related acute respiratory failure but the trial was stopped early.

Authors: Pierre-François Dequin, M.D., Ph.D., of Médecine Intensive-Réanimation in Tours, France, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.16761)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release. This study is being published to coincide with the release of guidelines from the World Health Organization regarding use of corticosteroids for treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.