Exclusion of older persons from vaccine, treatment trials for COVID-19

What The Study Did: The likelihood of older adults being excluded in randomized clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment and vaccine interventions is evaluated in this study.

Authors: Sharon K. Inouye, M.D., M.P.H., of Marcus Institute for Aging Research, Hebrew SeniorLife, Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

