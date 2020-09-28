Exclusion of older persons from vaccine, treatment trials for COVID-19

What The Study Did: The likelihood of older adults being excluded in randomized clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment and vaccine interventions is evaluated in this study.
Authors: Sharon K. Inouye, M.D., M.P.H., of Marcus Institute for Aging Research, Hebrew SeniorLife, Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.5084)
Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###