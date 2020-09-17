News Release 

Efficacy of povidone-iodine nasal antiseptic for rapid inactivation of SARS-CoV-2

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

Research News

What The Study Did: This laboratory study assessed the efficacy of the nasal antiseptic solution povidone-iodine against transmission of SARS-C0V-2.

Authors: Samantha Frank, M.D., of the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.3053)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

