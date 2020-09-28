Effect of time-restricted eating on weight loss

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial looked at the effect on weight loss and metabolic health of restricting eating to between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. among overweight and obese individuals.

Authors: Ethan J. Weiss, M.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.4153)

