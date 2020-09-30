Efficacy, safety of hydroxychloroquine vs placebo to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection among health care

What The Study Did: In this randomized clinical trial, daily hydroxychloroquine didn't prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection among hospital-based health care workers, although the trial was terminated early.

Authors: Ravi K. Amaravadi, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6319)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.