Efficacy, safety of hydroxychloroquine vs placebo to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection among health care

What The Study Did: In this randomized clinical trial, daily hydroxychloroquine didn't prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection among hospital-based health care workers, although the trial was terminated early.

Authors: Ravi K. Amaravadi, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

