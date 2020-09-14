News Release 

Frequency of children vs adults carrying SARS-CoV-2 asymptomatically

JAMA Pediatrics

Research News

What The Study Did: This case-control study compares the rates of test results indicating SARS-CoV-2 infection among children and adults admitted to a single hospital in Milan, Italy, for noninfectious reasons and without COVID-19 symptoms.

Authors: Carlo Agostoni, M.D., of Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan, Italy, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.3595)

