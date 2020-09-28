In-hospital cardiac arrest in COVID-19

What The Study Did: Outcomes of in-hospital cardiac arrest among patients with COVID-19 are examined in this case series.
Authors: Corey Mayer, D.O., M.B.A., of the William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.4796)
