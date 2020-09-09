Incidence of nosocomial COVID-19 in patients hospitalized at large US academic medical center

What The Study Did: Over the first 12 weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 700 patients were admitted to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with COVID-19 and more than 8,000 patients without COVID-19. Researchers in this study reviewed all patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on hospital day three or later or within 14 days of hospital discharge to quantify the incidence of nosocomial transmission and to assess the effectiveness of the infection control program at the hospital.

Authors: Chanu Rhee, M.D., M.P.H., of Harvard Medical School and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.20498)

