Influence of prone positioning on electrocardiogram in patient with COVID-19

What The Study Did: Electrocardiographic findings a woman in her 50s with COVID-19, fever and shortness of breath, with comorbidities that included morbid obesity and obstructive sleep apnea, are reported in this case series.

Authors: Henry D. Huang, M.D., of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, is the corresponding author.

