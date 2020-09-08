Proximity of mass shootings to schools, places frequented by children

What The Study Did: This study examined the location of mass shootings (four or more people injured or killed by a firearm) last year relative to schools and other places frequented by children.
Authors: Michael L. Nance, M.D., of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.3371)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###
Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/