Proximity of mass shootings to schools, places frequented by children

What The Study Did: This study examined the location of mass shootings (four or more people injured or killed by a firearm) last year relative to schools and other places frequented by children.

Authors: Michael L. Nance, M.D., of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

