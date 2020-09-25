Race, ethnicity, comorbidities, survival among patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: This observational study investigated whether presenting comorbidities in patients with COVID-19 in New York differed by race/ethnicity and whether case fatality rates varied among different ethnic and racial groups while accounting for presenting comorbidities and other risk factors.

Authors: Madhur K. Garg, M.D., and Andrew D. Racine, M.D., Ph.D., of the Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.19795)

