Risk factors for hospitalization, mechanical ventilation or death among patients with SARS-CoV-2

What The Study Did: This observational study used data from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care system to examine what risk factors are associated with hospitalization, mechanical ventilation and death among patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Authors: George N. Ioannou, B.M.B.Ch., M.S., of the Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Healthcare System and the University of Washington in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.22310)

