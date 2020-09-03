Timing of tracheostomy for patients with COVID-19 in ICU

What The Article Says: The timing of performing tracheostomies, which are aerosol-generating procedures that may cause increased risk of COVID-19 transmission to health care workers, is examined in this Viewpoint.

Authors: Michael J. Brenner, M.D., of the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.2630)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaotolaryngology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaoto. 2020. 2630?guestAccessKey= 864fe636-f58f-4a5a-9f09-98986f68dfc0&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 090320

###