Bio-based inhibition of gas hydrate formation

Copper stearate was used as the basis for this catalyst test and showed efficiency for in-situ oil combustion.

"This development is undoubtedly very promising. In-situ combustion is an attractive and effective method of thermal oil extraction enhancement. One of the problems here is the initiation of combustion front and its further support, which can be stifled by a number of issues. Copper stearate is a strong natural catalyst," comments co-author Yuan Chengdong, Senior Research Associate of the Rheological and Thermochemical Research Lab.

Copper stearate has definitely proven to give an impulse to in-situ combustion. It showed high performance in low-temperature conditions, which makes it more economically viable.

"The composition that can be used in the petroleum industry is basically ready. We are now trying to increase its efficiency with other compounds, that is to say, to make the combustion process more gradual," says Junior Research Associate Dmitry Yemelyanov.

The publication is available online and is set to appear in print in November 2020.

