Perovskite light-emitting/detecting bifunctional fibers for wearable LiFi communication

A vast amount of data is booming generated every single day in this information era, which triggered the development of new highspeed wireless data communication technologies, such as the fifth generation of cellular systems (5G) and the light-fidelity (LiFi). This, combined with the emerging fields of 'Internet of Things' (IoT) and big data, persistently pushing the miniaturization and densification of wireless communication terminals. In this context, the targeted design of wearable LiFi with the merits of portable, conformability, safe and high-speed wireless communications will have boundless prospects in IoT terminals.

In a new paper published in Light Science & Application, a team of scientists, led by Professor Haibo Zeng from MIIT Key Laboratory of Advanced Display Materials and Devices, Institute of Optoelectronics & Nanomaterials, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, China, and co-workers have developed a wearable LiFi based on electroluminescence-photodetection bifunctional fibers enabled by perovskite QDs with hybrid components. The bifunctional fibers possess the narrowest luminescence spectrum of ~19 nm, more importantly, the capability of simultaneously transmitting and receiving information.

They propose a hybrid strategy that using organic molecule as hybrid components of perovskite QDs to endow dip-coated fibers with high-quality super smooth perovskite QD film. They ascribe this super smooth perovskite film to the improved solidified stage that govern by the capillary force in dip-coating process."

The as prepared perovskite EL fibers are color-tunable, weavable, integratable and possess the narrowest electroluminescence FWHM of ~19 nm among all the reported fiber shaped EL devices."

The most important result is that the as-prepared fibers are capable of photo responding to laser radiation when operating as an EL device, as well as bilateral real time data transmitting and acquiring through a single fiber."

