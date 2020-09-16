A novel approach to childhood obesity prevention

New Rochelle, NY, September 16, 2020—A novel taxonomic approach to obesity prevention using existing U.S. obesity prevention studies is highlighted in a special supplement of the peer-reviewed journal Childhood Obesity. The studies demonstrate an approach to breaking down and reaggregating study specifics to enable a determination of which obesity intervention strategies work and under what circumstances. Click here to read the supplement now.

The work is a collaborative effort between the National Collaborative on Childhood Obesity Research (NCCOR) and Mission Measurement. NCCOR is a partnership between The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); National Institutes of Health (NIH); Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF); and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“The Childhood Obesity Evidence Base Project” is guest edited by Deborah Young-Hyman, PhD, National Institutes of Health, and Laura Kettel Khan, PhD, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The issue includes these studies:

Shiriki Kumanyika, PhD, MPH, Drexel University, presents a Commentary entitled "Learning More from What We Already Know About Childhood Obesity Prevention." Christina Economos, PhD, Tufts University, and Debra Haire-Joshu, PhD, Brown School at Washington University, St. Louis, present their perspective in a Commentary entitled "Preventing Obesity in 2-5-Year Olds: A Pathway to Advancing Intervention Research.”

The research reported in this supplement was supported by the Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research of the NIH under contract number GS-00F-0007M. The findings and conclusions in these articles are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official position of the NIH or the CDC

